After slipping through the ice on an Arizona lake, three Indian Americans died.

In the US state of Arizona, three Indian citizens—including a woman—drowned after falling through the ice while walking on a frozen lake.

The three fell through while walking on Woods Canyon Lake, roughly 30 miles from Payson in central Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirm, the victims have been named as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana.

They resided in Chandler, Arizona, and officials said, they are from India.

On Monday night, rescue workers discovered Haritha Muddana’s body and kept looking for the other victims.

Sheriff’s office: ‘Responding deputies and fire units were able to rescue the girl from the water and apply life-saving procedures but were unsuccessful.’

Deputies then obtained a boat from a lakeside rental company and performed a more thorough search.

On Tuesday, the three were located and recognised.