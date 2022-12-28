Kim Kardashian reveals her employees are only allowed to wear outfits with neutral colors

Kim Kardashian, the creator of SKIMS and a reality TV star, made several discoveries on Monday’s IRL podcast with Angie Martinez. She discussed the challenges of co-parenting as well as the policies her staff members must go by in order to work at her office.

The millionaire disclosed that only neutral colors including greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, and khaki are permitted for her staff to wear. They are also prohibited from using a lot of colour blocking.

On the show, Kardashian said that keeping things straightforward and going with a serene colour scheme throughout her environment helps her manage the turmoil in her life. To which, ‘The Kardashian’ star replied, ‘When I post pictures of my house, they’re either like, ‘wow, this is so minimal and crazy’ or they get it. But I love it.’

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur further explained, ‘It’s not like hey, this is like, your uniform. It’s just colour palettes.’

Sharing that she has ‘a handbook,’ Kardashian said that her employees are allowed to wear ‘greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, and khaki.’