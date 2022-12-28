U.N. Security Council condemns Afghan Taliban restrictions on women

The United Nations Security Council condemned the Taliban-led government’s ban on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid organisations on Tuesday and called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The 15-member council said in a statement that was unanimously adopted that the Afghan government’s ban on women and girls enrolling in high schools and universities ‘represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.’

On Tuesday, Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, tweeted that the limitations were ‘unjustifiable human rights violations and must be revoked. Actions to silence women and girls continue to cause immense suffering and significant setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people,’ he continued.

As the Security Council discussed Afghanistan last week in New York, the ban on women attending universities was made public. Since March, girls are prohibited from attending high school.