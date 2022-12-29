Airlines resume commercial flights in Tigray capital held by ‘rebels’!

Flights to Mekele, the rebel-held capital of the nation’s Tigray province, will resume on Wednesday, according to Ethiopian Airlines. Ethiopian Airlines released a statement saying, ‘We are happy to announce the return of our flights to Mekele beginning on Wednesda’.

According to Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, the restoration of flights would allow families to reunite, assist the return of business activity, increase tourist traffic, and provide many other chances that will benefit society, according to Xinhua news agency.

Tasew stated, ‘We are ready to serve our customers who are travelling on the route between Addis Ababa and Mekele and do our share in the socioeconomic growth of our nation. The airline said it will expand the daily frequency according on demand for the route, with daily flights to Mekele, if necessary’.

The flights were restarted after a group of federal government representatives from Ethiopia travelled to Mekele on Monday for the first time since the crisis started in November 2020. The most recent events followed a permanent cease of hostilities deal struck on November 2 between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is now in charge of the northernmost province.

The agreement also calls for restoring services, law and order, and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid. In Ethiopia, the second-most populous country in Africa, a bloody struggle between forces affiliated to the government and those of the TPLF has been raging for the past two years, leaving thousands of people dead and millions more in desperate need of humanitarian aid.