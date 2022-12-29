Brazil bans guns in the capital Brasilia ahead of the swearing-in of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula

Prior to the swearing-in of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1, the Supreme Court of Brazil has temporarily outlawed carrying firearms in the nation’s capital, Brasilia.

The ban order, according to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, will go into force on Wednesday and remain in place until January 2, the day after Lula’s inauguration, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to Moraes’ judgement, crimes against the rule of law had been committed in recent weeks by ‘terrorist groups supported by shameless magnates,’ which is why a temporary gun prohibition was necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

A person would face legal action for illegally carrying a weapon if they were discovered in Brasilia in defiance of the court’s order.

The Supreme Court made the ruling at the request of da Silva’s team days after police arrested a man on suspicion of planting and possessing explosive devices at Brasilia International Airport.

Thousands of protesters have been camping at military barracks across the country, asking the army to step in as they falsely claim that the election was stolen.