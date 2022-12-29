Hindu woman killed in Sindh; India urges Pakistan to protect minorities

Following the murder of a Hindu woman named Daya Bheel in the state of Sindh, on Thursday urged Pakistan to safeguard its minorities. Speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ‘We have seen reports about it, but we don’t have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security, and well-being, which is their responsibility’.

Daya Bheel, a Hindu woman, was brutally murdered, which has caused anger in Sindh, Pakistan. The savage murder of the Hindu woman was verified by Krishna Kumari, a senator for the Pakistan Peoples Party from Tharparkar Sindh, who hurried to the victim’s hamlet. ‘ Daya Bheel, a 40-year-old widow who had been brutally killed and whose body had been discovered in terrible shape. The savages had severed her head from her body and stripped her entire head of flesh. visited her village, as well as Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar police forces,’ she tweeted.

The UK government this month imposed sanctions on its Muslim cleric Mian Abdul Haq for forced conversions and marriages of girls and women from minorities. Sanction on Mian was part of a new wave of sanctions that targets corrupt actors, those abusing human rights, and perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict. Mian Mithu is notorious in upper Sindh for alleged involvement in forced conversion and marriages of minor Hindu girls. Activists say human rights in Pakistan have touched a new low.

In Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have become even more rampant. Forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, always under duress, has become an increasingly common phenomenon. World Sindhi Congress urged international institutions including the United Nations to file a “case of ecocide” against the Pakistani government.