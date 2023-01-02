Atleast 8 people dead in landslides in eastern Congo

A landslide near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others on Friday, a local official told Reuters on Saturday.

The injured are in critical condition and are being treated at a local health facility, according to Aime Kawaya Mutipula, the administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu Province.

Landslides are relatively common in eastern Congo’s hilly slopes, where heavy rains can saturate and loosen soil. They are more likely to occur, however, if the soil has been disturbed by mining, tree-felling, or construction.

In December, heavy rains in Congo’s capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides, killing approximately 170 people.