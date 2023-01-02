Chevron to send two oil tankers to Venezuela with US permit

According to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data, Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years.

A Chevron-chartered vessel approached Venezuelan waters on Friday to pick up a cargo of Venezuelan crude. A second tanker carrying diluents for a Chevron oil joint venture is expected to arrive in Venezuela early next month, according to the source.

The United States granted Chevron a six-month licence last month, allowing it to play a larger role in four Venezuelan oil joint ventures that produce, process, and export oil, as well as bring their oil to the United States.

The US licence will reopen oil flows that were halted nearly four years ago by US sanctions. The licence was one of the first steps taken by Washington to ease sanctions in exchange for Venezuela cooperating with opposition leaders on a presidential election in late 2023.