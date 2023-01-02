I was instructed by Rahul Dravid to concentrate solely on the playing surface: Shiva Mavi

Shivam Mavi talked about a story involving Rahul Dravid and the counsel the India coach gave him when he was dealing with ailments.

Mavi was a highlight in India’s 2018 U-19 World Cup victory, but he had to wait for his call-up to the senior team. The 24-year-old was ultimately called up to the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and in December, he was also sold for six crores at the IPL auction.

Hindustan Times reported, Mavi told ESPN Cricinfo regarding his call-up that it was an emotional occasion for him and that the experience was fantastic.

‘We typically go to bed early after playing home games so that we can get a good night’s sleep. But on that particular day, Samarth [Singh] and I were seated in Saurabh bhaiyya’s room because I had heard the team was about to be revealed. Saurabh is a left-arm spinner. For a little moment when I found out about my choice, everything stopped. It was an incredible sensation. Despite my emotions, I knew that my moment had come.’

Mavi’s progress had been hampered by injuries during the previous three years, so the pacer made the decision to keep a good attitude during that time.

‘I’ve always had a good mental stamina. What I’ve discovered through time is that accidents happen in sports. It is simple to maintain optimism while things are going your way, but it is more crucial to do so when you are hurt. All I ever did was remind myself of that’ Mavi said.

The 24-year-old also related a story about Dravid and recalled how his former U-19 coach advised him to keep his full attention on the playing surface and be ready for any opportunity that might present itself.

‘I was at the NCA and Rahul [Dravid] sir was also present when I was hurt the second time. Having sustained injuries repeatedly put me under pressure. I went to him then and asked for his opinion. He instructed me to concentrate solely on the playing surface. Although injuries may come and go, it is crucial to be ready for any possibilities that may arise’ Mavi stated.