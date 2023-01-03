Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to be labelled a terrorist organisation by Britain – Telegraph

According to sources cited by the Telegraph on Monday, Britain will formally designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which has detained seven people connected to the UK during anti-government protests, as a terrorist organisation.

According to the report, both British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat support the action, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

If the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were declared a terrorist organisation, it would be illegal to be a member, attend meetings, and display the group’s logo in public.