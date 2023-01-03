Lise Nrgaard, Danish screenwriter, passes away at the age of 105

Lise Nrgaard, a screenwriter who wrote the popular epic television drama ‘Matador,’ which depicted the lives of ordinary Danish families in a fictitious provincial town during the 1930s recession and World War II, has died. She was 105 years old.

Nrgaard died Sunday after a brief illness, according to her family. She is also known for her 1992 memoir ‘Kun en pige,’ which recounted her struggle to become a female reporter.

She has worked for major Danish newspapers such as Politiken and Berlingske. She began her career at the local newspaper Roskilde Dagblad in Roskilde, which is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Copenhagen.