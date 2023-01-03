Tamil Nadu BJP leader resigns from party, citing disrespect for women

Suspended Gayathri Raghuram, a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, announced her resignation from the party on Monday. She cited a lack of respect for women in the party as the cause of her action.

Gayathri Raghuram, the head of the party’s cultural wing, lost her job after she expressed her displeasure with a phone recording in which BJP leader Trichy Suriya was heard acting disrespectfully toward a female colleague.

Gayathri Raghuram asserted in a tweet that a ‘War Room’ working for state party chief Annamalai made her the target of trolling.

‘I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving the opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai’s leadership, women are not safe. I feel better being trolled as an outsider,’ she said.