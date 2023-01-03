The chief of the Mexican space agency seeks the support of India in building and launching a remote sensing satellite

Indian assistance is being requested by the head of the Mexican space agency in the development and deployment of a remote sensing satellite. This proposal will be worked on by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with assistance from the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

This Mexican request is a component of the ongoing Earth observational cooperation between India and Mexico.

A remote sensing satellite is used to view or collect information about a location or a phenomenon without actually being there.

On-site observation is the complete opposite of it. Numerous fields, including geology, oceanography, meteorology, the military, and intelligence gathering, use remote sensing.

The discussions were held during a virtual meeting between Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, and D. Salvador Landeros Ayala, Director General of Mexican Space Agency (AEM). Dr Pankaj Sharma, Indian Ambassador to Mexico and Gustavo A. Cabrera Rodriguez, Ambassador of Mexico for the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) also participated in the meeting.