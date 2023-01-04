Governor of Bengal CV Ananda Bose receives Z+ security

C V Ananda Bose, the governor of West Bengal, has been granted ‘Z+’ category security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on an assessment of the threat level made by intelligence agencies.

Sources claim that CV Anand Bose served on the West Bengal post-poll violence inquiry committee before being elected governor.