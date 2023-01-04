Gulf country launches digital identity service expatriates’ family members

Riyadh: The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia has launched the digital identity (ID) service for family members of expatriates. The service is available through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher Afrad (Absher Individuals).

Under the new service, expatriates can review the digital ID of their family members, as well as view its data and use it, and keep a copy of it for reference when it is required. The photo of the digital ID of expatriates’ family members, submitted through the Absher Afrad, enables its holder to carry it and show it upon request from the part of the security officials anywhere within the country and the holder does not need to carry a printed version of the ID.