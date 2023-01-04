Passenger nabbed with Rs 63 lakh worth gold capsules concealed in Body from Karipur Airport

Malappuram: Police on Tuesday nabbed a man from Karipur airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 63 lakh concealing it in capsule-shaped packets inside his body. The arrested has been identified as 32-year-old Muneesh, a native of Karuvarakundu in Malappuram. The man was nabbed outside the airport after customs examination.

The police intervention was based on the intelligence inputs. The person arrived by Air India Express flight from Jeddah and was carrying 1.162 kg gold. During police quizzing, the person reportedly claimed that he did not possess gold. However, x-ray revealed that the capsule-shaped packets were concealed inside his body.

This is the first seizure by the police in the year 2023. Last year, police had registered 90 cases and seized 74kg gold. The officials also nabbed four ‘pottikkal’ gangs (the gang which snatches gold from smuggling rackets) during the same period.