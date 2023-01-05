After one of the wettest years on record, Australia’s La Nina weather pattern is slowly weakening

Australia’s weather forecaster reports that the La Nina weather pattern, which is associated with wet weather, is gradually waning, despite the fact that a different weather system will maintain the likelihood of rain high until mid-January.

Australia saw waves of severe flooding in 2022 due to record rains. Tens of thousands of people along the populated east coast were displaced by floods in March and October. In 164 years, Sydney experienced its wettest year.

In September, the Bureau of Meteorology proclaimed an unusual third straight year La Nina phenomenon, which is characterised by windy and rainy summers.

A new climate model, however, which was released on Wednesday, predicted that La Nina will weaken over the summer in the southern hemisphere as the Pacific Ocean heats.

‘Long-range forecasts suggest that tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will continue to warm towards El Nino-Southern Oscillation neutral levels over the coming weeks,” the forecaster said.

Above average rainfall is more likely until at least mid-January because a separate weather system, the Southern Annular Mode, will remain strongly positive until then. It is associated with above-average rains across the southeast.