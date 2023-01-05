Samsung launches ‘Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’: Details

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung launched a new 5G smartphone named ‘Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’ . The new handset was launched ahead of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2023. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,500) in the US in Silver, Maroon, Black, and Light Green colours.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G runs on Android-13 based One UI 5.0 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The handset features a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and a light and proximity sensor. The handset also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.