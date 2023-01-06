For failing to meet UGC standards, three law college principals’ appointments in Kerala revoked.

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) revoked the appointments of the principals of three law colleges on Friday.

According to KAT’s order, the appointments of the college principals in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur were revoked since they were not made in compliance with the UGC regulations of 2010.

The decision was made in light of the Supreme Court’s judgement from October 2022, which nullified the vice chancellor’s appointment at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram because it was unethical and in violation of UGC rules.

The failure to name a selection committee and publish a rank list of applicants based on academic qualifications are among the infractions mentioned in the decision.

Principals Biju Kumar of the Thiruvanathapuram Law College, Bindu of the Ernakulam Law College, and PR Jayadevan of the Thrissur Law College all had their appointments revoked.

The choice was made after taking into account a plea that Dr. Girishankar, a professor at the Ernakulam Law College, had submitted.