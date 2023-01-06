In case involving Delhi liquor policy, ED filed second chargesheet

The Delhi liquor excise policy case has a second chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Five of the total 12 accused named by the central investigation agency have already been arrested. According to the ED’s chargesheet, seven companies have been named as accused in the excise policy fraud.

Authorities have already detained the five accused, Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, and Amit Arora.

The owner of Indospirits and liquor trader Sameer Mahendru were both mentioned in the ED’s initial chargesheet. Mahendru is one of the alleged alcohol dealers who participated in irregularities in the formulation and application of the extant excise policy.

It is important to note that Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is involved in the Delhi Excise Policy Case due to alleged contact with the Accused, has been left out of the ED’s chargesheets. Manish Sisodia and other government employees were identified as accused in the case in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, though. They are accused of acting with ‘an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender’ by making decisions regarding the excise policy 2021–22 without seeking permission from the appropriate authorities.

According to the FIR, Sameer Mahendru, the proprietor of Indospirit, one of the liquor traders involved in irregularities in the formulation and application of the excise policy, is accused of making at least two payments totaling crores to ‘close associates’ of Sisodia.

The deputy CM is not listed in the chargesheet of the CBI, which is also looking into the alleged liquor scam. However, the CBI insisted that Sisodia was still the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Until January 7, everyone arrested in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam is being held in judicial custody.