Asian Cricket Council announces 2023-24 cricket calendar

Mumbai: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the cricket calendar of the council for 2023 and 2024. The ACC also announced the pathway structure for qualification to the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cup. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced this.

As per the new calendar, 2023 will start off with Men’s Challengers Cup. 10 teams will participate in this 50-over tournament. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand and Iran will participate in this event. 2 teams are yet to be named. There will be 2 groups of 5 teams each. A total of 23 matches will be played.

The winners and runners-up of the Men’s Challengers Cup will qualify for Men’s Premier Cup, a 50-over tournament. This competition will be played in April and will span 24 matches. There will be 10 teams divided in 2 groups of 5 matches. The teams confirmed for the tournament are, UAE, Nepal, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

In March, a Men’s Under-16 Regional tournament will be held. The tournament will feature 8 teams, region-wise. In June, a Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be held. It will feature 8 teams, divided in groups of 2 each. One group will feature India A, Pakistan A, Thailand and Hong Kong. The other group will have teams like Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, UAE, Malaysia.

ACC will host a 50-over tournament named Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. This competition will have 8 teams, divided in 2 groups of 4 each. The first group will feature India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A and Qualifier 1. The other group will have Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A and Qualifier 2 and 3. This tournament will have 15 matches.

The men’s Asia Cup will be held in September. It will feature 6 teams, divided in 2 groups of 3 teams. India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (the winner of Men’s Premier Cup) is in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other. A total of 13 matches will be held in the tournament.

In October, November, and December, one tournament each for Men’s Under 19 Cricket will be held. A Challengers Cup will held for Under-19 cricketers in October. The tournament will feature 10 matches and will be divided in group of 5 each. In the first group will be Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China and a Qualifier. The other group will have Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand, Iran and Qualifer 2.

Men’s Under-19 Premier Cup will be held in November. 10 teams will attend the event. The first group will feature UAE, Kuwait, Nepal, Qatar and Qualifier 1. The next group will have Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and a second qualifier. It will feature the winner of the Challengers Cup.

Men’s Asia Cup at the under-19 level will be held in December. It will feature the winner, runner up and a third-place finish team from Premier Cup. Teams confirmed for this tournament are, India, Pakistan in Group 1 along with two qualifiers and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan final qualifier in Group 2.

The year 2024 will start off with Men’s T20 Challenger Cup in February and the Women’s T20 Challenger Cup in March. Winner and runner-up of this tournament will be qualifying for Men’s and Women’s T20 Premier Cup, to be held in April and May respectively.

In September and October, Women’s T20 Asia Cup and Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup will be held. The top two teams of the Women’s Premier Cup will join the T20 Asia Cup. It will have 16 matches and 6 teams, divided in 2 groups of 3 each. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh will be in one group while the other will have Sri Lanka and two qualifiers.

The Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup in October will have 8 teams. In one group will be India, Pakistan, Qualifer 1 and 2 and the other group will have Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 3.

The Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be held in December after an Umpires Workshop in November. This tournament will feature top three teams from the Under-19 Premier Cup and overall 8 teams, divided in 2 groups of 4 teams. India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A and Qualifier 1. The other group will feature Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Qualifier 2 and 3.