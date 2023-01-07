Delhi accident case witness Nidhi detained in drug smuggling case in Delhi in 2020

Nidhi, the eyewitness of the Sultanpuri death case, was arrested in a drug smuggling case back in 2020 and was released on bail. She was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter when a car struck them.

In a case filed in Agra Cantt under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Nidhi was arrested in December 2020. (1985).

On December 6, 2020, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agra arrested Nidhi along with her two companions, Sameer and Ravi Kumar, and imprisoned them with 30 kg of ganja.

According to Mushtaq Ahmed of the Agra SP Railway, Nidhi supplied the ganja. A 20-year-old woman died in the early hours of January 1 after being dragged by a car for about 12 km.

It was found during the investigation that Nidhi was riding in the passenger seat of the two-wheeler that Anjali was operating. Anjali, who became trapped under the car in the collision, had to be dragged from Sultanpuri in Delhi to Kanjhawala. Nidhi ran away from the scene after receiving minor injuries.

Nidhi responded that she was afraid and walked back home when asked why she did not tell the police. ‘I became very hopeless. The only thing I had in mind was to go back home. I thought the men in the car would stop the car eventually and help her out.’

Nidhi claimed in an interview with India Today that the men in the car could hear her screams but did not respond.