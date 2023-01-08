Accident on Mexico City metro leaves one dead and 57 injured

Early on Saturday, a train collision on Mexico City’s metro left at least one person dead and 57 others hurt, according to local authorities.

According to Omar Garcia, director of city security, the victim of the morning accident was a young woman, according to Grupo Milenio of the area.

Later on Saturday, Garcia updated the list of those hurt, and the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, tweeted that she was on the scene.

According to Garcia, four additional people who were stranded on a single waggon on Line 3 were rescued and are in good condition.

In recent years, there have been a number of accidents on the metro. The worst incident occurred in May 2021 when a rail overpass on Line 12 collapsed, leaving 26 people dead and more than 60 injured.

One of the factors that contributed to that accident was poor maintenance.