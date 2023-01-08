Honor launches Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Honro launched Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,300) and is offered in China in Bright Black, Ink Jade Green and Morning Glow (translated) colours.

The dual SIM (nano) Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition runs on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0 skin and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. The device features a lower 6.67-inch OLED display with (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver 1,000 units of peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming and DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara CNG in India: Price and features

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 160-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel AI camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, NFC, USB OTG, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and gravity sensor. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging.