5 people killed in car-truck collision

Chandigarh: 5 people including a 3-year-old girl lost their lives and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a head-on collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck. The accident took place near Batala in Punjab.

The victims were members of a family and were returning to their village after attending a wedding function. ‘Six people were travelling in the car. They were going from Batala to Chahal Kalan, which is about 7 km away from Batala on Jalandhar road. They were returning from a marriage function when the head-on collision took place between their car and a truck,’ said SHO Rangar Nangal, Inspector Gurwinder Singh.

Further investigations are underway.