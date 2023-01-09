Brazil raises a fuss- Bolsonaro supporters raid Congress: What’s happening?

Days after the inauguration of his competitor Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters invaded the Brazilian Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in the nation’s capital Brasilia on January 8, 2023. Thousands of protesters allegedly pushed over security barriers, broke windows, and entered all three government buildings, which are located on Brasilia’s enormous Three Powers Square, during what are being referred to as the ‘pro-Bolsonaro riots’.

Bolsonaro’s fans, who have taken to the streets, won’t concede that he lost the presidential race on October 30. According to reports, some of them demanded a military intervention to instal far-right Bolsonaro back in office or remove leftist Lula from the president.

The protest, which lasted little over three hours, highlighted the extreme divide that still exists in Brazil days after Lula’s inauguration. It is noteworthy that Bolsonaro supporters have been demonstrating against Lula’s electoral victory since October 30. They have blocked highways, burned down cars, and gathered outside of military installations to call for the military to step in.

Bolsonaro’s followers attacked the country’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva referred to them as ‘fanatical fascists’. In addition, he accused Bolsonaro of inciting his followers through a campaign of unfounded accusations of possible election fraud after the end of his divisive nationalist populist administration. After the capital’s security personnel were initially outnumbered by the invaders, Lula declared a federal security intervention in Brasilia that would remain until January 31.

With the Supreme Court suspending the governor of Brasilia for 90 days owing to security issues in the capital, Brazilian authorities have now started an investigation into the biggest assault on the nation’s institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago. Additionally, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok were ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to prevent material encouraging a coup. After using tear gas to disperse the gathering and detaining some 400 protesters, the police have now retaken the damaged public facilities.