Thailand announces new entry rules

Bangkok: Thailand has announced new entry rules. As per the new guidelines, proof of vaccination for Covid-19 is mandatory for people visiting the country. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced this.

As per the new order, all international visitors must submit a proof of vaccination for Covid-19 or provide a letter certifying that they have recovered from COVID within six months. Unvaccinated travelers must show a medical certificate explaining why they have not received the vaccine.

The new rule will be in force till January end. The new entry requirements do not apply to Thai passport holders or passengers transiting through Thailand. Thailand lifted the mandatory vaccination requirement in last October.