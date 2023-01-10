In Bengaluru, a metro pillar collapsed, killing a woman and her young son.

The ‘Namma Metro’ (Bengaluru Metro) pillar that collapsed on Tuesday killed a 30-year-old lady and her toddler son, informed Bangalore police.

The TMT bars put up for the building of a pillar collapsed on their scooter, informed police, and the incident happened about 11 am on the city’s Outer Ring Road close to HBR Layout. According to reports, the pillar is approximately 40 feet tall and weighs many tonnes.

The two were quickly taken to a nearby hospital by onlookers, but the woman and her kid, who was two and a half years old, died from their wounds. ‘Both had brain injuries, and we did everything we could to save them. There had already been significant blood loss and a drop in blood pressure,’ physicians who treated them stated. They noted that the woman’s injured spouse and other child were in good condition.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised an investigation into the tragedy and compensation for the bereaved while speaking to reporters in Dharwad. I recently learned about it, he said. ‘We will have it investigated. We will determine the cause of the pillar’s collapse and provide compensation.’

According to the police, a case has been filed, and an investigation will come next. Several vehicles were travelling along the stretch when the accident happened, the occurrence caused a traffic bottleneck that lasted for a while.