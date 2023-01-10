Rear door of a Russian charter plane belonging to IrAero opens mid-flight causing panic among the passengers

Passengers on a Russian charter jet owned by IrAero feared for their lives when the rear door suddenly opened in the middle of the flight, sucking out their belongings as well. The event took place on Monday.

Soon after takeoff, the rear door on an An-26 aircraft sprang open. The New York Post reports that upon takeoff, the aircraft was carrying around 25 people, including six crew members. According to Carrier Aero, the door partially opened between 2800 and 2900 metres in the air.

A video of the dramatic incident that was posted by one of the passengers shows the plane’s back door in full view. It also showed the passenger who recorded it sitting calmly in his seat, as a curtain flapped behind him by the open door.

Fortunately, no case of injuries has been reported. According to Daily Mail, an investigation is underway into the incident.

According to New Zealand Herald, the plane circled back and successfully landed again in Magan, once the cabin was re-pressurised.