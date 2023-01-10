Vistara announces anniversary sale: Details

Mumbai: Full-service air carrier owned by Tata Group, Vistara announced its eighth-anniversary sale. The airline is offering special fares for flying across its domestic and international network.

The air carrier is offering one-way all-inclusive flight tickets at Rs 1899 for Economy Class, Rs 2699 for Premium Economy, and Rs 6999 for Business Class on domestic network. For international, return all-inclusive fares start at Rs 13299 for Economy Class (Delhi-Kathmandu), Rs 16799 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and Rs 43699 for Business Class (Delhi-Kathmandu and Mumbai-Kathmandu). Vistara is also offering a flat 23% off on the purchase of paid seats and excess baggage.

The bookings will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included. Passengers can book tickets via the airline’s website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), the call centres, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Earlier in October, the airline announced a Festive Sale across its domestic and international network. During the sale, the one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares started from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class. On international routes, all-inclusive return fares started from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). It was established in 2013. Now, Vistara is India’s leading full-service carrier with international operations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. On 29 November 2022, the Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India. The proposed merger is estimated to be completed by March 2024.