Words of Kerala minister Abdurahiman about the cost of tickets for the India-SL ODI cause a rift

An argument about the entertainment tax on ticket prices for the India-Sri Lanka one-day international on January 15 in Thiruvananthapuram has been ignited by remarks made by Kerala’s sports minister, V Abdurahiman.

The minister declared that taxes will not be decreased and that those who are in need of food should skip the game.

Despite the past time’s tax cut, he claimed, the cost of tickets had not decreased. In order to prevent the organisers from making excessive profits, he continued by saying that the tax was not being decreased this time.

The entertainment tax, which was 5% for the T20 match in September, has now been raised to 10%. The sports minister, V Abdurahim, suggested that everyone in Kerala should watch cricket in its entirety. You still don’t understand the problem. The average person does not profit from tax reductions, even if they are made.

His final sentence, ‘I also heard that tax should be decreased due of the price hike,’ has raised some debate, though. Those who are hungry do not need to attend the game. That’s it.