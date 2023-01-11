Sudarshan Pattnaik makes sand art of a 105-feet long hockey stick using 5000 hockey balls for the Hockey World Cup

Sudarshan Pattnaik, who has gained international attention for his creation of sand sculptures, this time decided to use 5000 hockey balls to make a 105-foot-long hockey stick. The sculpture, which also features the recently constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, was created by the artist using more than five tonnes of sand.

Sudarshan Pattnaik has once more demonstrated the devotion Odisha has for the state sport by working two days to build this amazing art project. He declared, ‘The World Cup has created a joyous environment in every hamlet you visit in Odisha. For the people of Odisha, it is a very significant occasion, and there are festivities all throughout the place. To welcome everyone to this beautiful state, we wanted to create something unique this time, that’s why we thought of using hockey balls and create this installation.’

It took Sudarshan and his team of 15 students two full days to complete the installation and it will be up for display all of 11th January when thousands will throng the Barabati Stadium to catch a glimpse of Bollywood stars who will perform during the opening ceremony.