Central government of India issues clarification on validity of Indian currencies with writings on them

A claim regarding currency notes circulating over the internet says, ‘As per the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid and it will no longer legal.’ This was re-published on Twitter by the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check division.

Last Sunday, the PIB Fact Check tweeted that the claim was untrue. According to PIB Fact Check, ‘NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid and continue to be legal money.’ However, it made note of the Clean Note Policy, which asks individuals to refrain from writing on currency because it tarnishes and shortens the life of the notes.

The Clean Note Policy was announced in 1999 by India’s central bank- the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In a statement, the RBI says that the objective of the Clean Note Policy is to give the citizens good quality currency notes and coins while the soiled notes are withdrawn out of circulation.

Ever since the policy was announced, several steps were taken for augmenting the supply of currency notes and coins.

According to the RBI, people have been urged not to write on the currency notes and banks are instructed to provide unrestricted facilities for the exchange of soiled and mutilated notes.