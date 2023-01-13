Iranian media reports British-Iranian facing death penalty had ties to the murder of a scientist

Iranian state media released a video on Thursday that purportedly showed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, who is on death row for spying, was involved in the 2020 murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist. Akbari is facing the death penalty.

The video was released a day after state media reported that Akbari, a former deputy defence minister of Iran, had been sentenced to death on suspicion of spying for Britain, which has demanded his release.

Iran has not specified a date for carrying out Akbari’s sentence. Although there has been no official confirmation, a hardline news website reported that Akbari had been put to death on Thursday. He was moved to a solitary cell, which is usually reserved for people who are about to be executed, a source told Reuters.

In the video of Akbari that was released by state media, he claimed that a British agent had asked for information about him but did not admit to taking part in the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in an attack outside of Tehran in 2020.