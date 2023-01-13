One injured in bombing in Kannur, Kerala

On Thursday morning, a bomb blast was reported inside a home in the Thalassery neighbourhood of Kerala’s Kannur, gravely injuring a young man. The police commissioner for Kannur indicated that there might have been more than one bomb in the area and that further information would be made public following an investigation.

Jithin was the name of the young man hurt in the blast. The event happened on Thursday afternoon under the Thalassery police station’s jurisdiction, in the Kannur district of Kerala, close to the Thalassery Lotus Talkies.

Jithin was injured and initially sent to a hospital in Thalassery, but after the condition got worse, he was transferred to Kannur Medical College. There may be more than one bomb present, says Kannur City Police Commissioner Ajit Kumar. After the investigation, more information will be disclosed.

Following an extensive investigation, the Commissioner stated on Friday, ‘It’s a bomb built in the house. It was made and kept within the house by Jithin, the injured guy. He has a history of producing bombs in his native village and this habit. It might have exploded as a result of heat and prolonged storage. He is in custody, and whenever he recovers, his arrest will be documented. It doesn’t have a political undertone.’