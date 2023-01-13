Ukrainian soldier successfully operated upon to remove an unexploded grenade from his chest

When it came time to explain the significance of a rare, successful surgery conducted on a Ukrainian soldier, the adverb ‘miraculous’ found a place where it belonged. Senior officials in Kiev reported that an unexploded grenade was successfully removed from the chest of a Ukrainian soldier.

Just below the wounded soldier’s heart, the unexploded weapon was taken out. Hanna Maliar, the deputy minister of defence for Ukraine, posted a picture online displaying the X-ray of the soldier who had surgery.

In a Facebook post, she stated that ‘military physicians performed an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break,’ from the soldier’s body.

The practise, according to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs advisor Anton Gerashchenko, ‘will go down in medical textbooks.’

The operation was reportedly carried out without using electrocoagulation, a common method to control bleeding during surgery, because ‘the grenade could detonate at any moment,’ Maliar said.

Internal affairs minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram update early on Thursday: ‘The unexploded part of the grenade was taken from under the heart. The grenade did not explode, but remained explosive.’