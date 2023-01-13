US President Joe Biden’s lawyer says that the classified documents found at his home were ‘inadvertently misplaced’

US Vice President Joe Biden’s attorney claimed on Thursday that the secret documents discovered at his residence were ‘inadvertently misplaced’ and that further investigation will reveal the truth.

‘We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,’ said Richard Sauber, an attorney for the president.

The president’s team, according to Sauber, has been cooperating extensively with the Justice Department and will do so going forward with the newly designated special counsel.

‘We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the special counsel.’

The said admission by Biden’s lawyer comes barely hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special independent counsel to probe the matter.

Garland appointed Robert Hur, a former Trump-appointed Maryland US attorney to investigate whether Biden has mishandled the top-secret documents or not.

‘This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability and particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts, and the law,’ said Garland in a statement.