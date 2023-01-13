‘Zero tolerance for misbehaviour,’ Pakistan declares as it investigates charges made by an Indian woman.

On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it was investigating into the allegations made by a female visitor that senior employees of the nation’s high commission in New Delhi had engaged in lewd behaviour.

In response to media inquiries over the alleged improper treatment of an Indian woman by a High Commission officer, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, released a statement.

The development came after a Punjabi college professor said that top employees of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi asked her unpleasant questions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch commented on the event, saying, ‘There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and maltreatment of anyone visiting our Missions.’

‘We are surprised by the timing and manner in which this subject has been raised while we are investigating it. There are effective channels in place for resolving all public complaints,’ she added.

‘Pakistan places a premium on treating all visa and consular applicants politely and with respect’ she said.

According to Baloch, ‘all of our diplomatic staff is strictly instructed to handle themselves professionally.’