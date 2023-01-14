Air India cancels several flights, reschedules some: Details

New Delhi: National air carrier of the country, Air India has cancelled several domestic flight services. The decision was taken cancelled in accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport. The domestic flights will be impacted between Jan 19-26 during the Republic Day week in compliance with NOTAM. Air India has also rescheduled some international flights.

During the Republic Day weekend in India, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week due to the preparation activities carried out by the Indian Air Force. The NOTAM has been issued for Jan 19-24 and Jan 26 from 10:30 to 12:45 IST.

Air India has cancelled all flights operating to and from Delhi during the aforementioned time period on these days. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual. International flights will be realigned with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from 5 stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour.