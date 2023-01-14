LFormer Russian President Medvedev asks Japanese Prime Minister to disembowel himself

Former Russian President Medvedev asks Japanese Prime Minister to disembowel himself.On Saturday, Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, was accused of shameful subservience to the United States by the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who also advised him to ritually disembowel himself.

It was the most recent in a string of shocking and provocative remarks from Medvedev, who had previously been regarded as a reformer with a Western orientation but has since reinvented himself as an ardent hawk in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Outside of regular business hours, neither the foreign ministry nor the prime minister’s official residence in Japan had anyone available to comment on the remarks.

In addition to serving as vice-chairman of the body in charge of regulating the defence industry and the Russian Security Council, Medvedev is a well-known ally of President Vladimir Putin.

In a joint statement following their Friday meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Kishida declared that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and would not be justified in any way. Kishida was responding to that statement.