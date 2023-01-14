To reduce KWA’s debt, Kerala government decides to raise the water rate.

To reduce the debt owed by the Kerala Water Authority, the LDF government in that state has decided to raise the water charge (KWA).

Friday, Roshy Augustine, the minister for water resources, made a suggestion that the LDF has approved, said LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.

‘One paisa will be added each litre of water, per the recommendation,’ declared Jayarajan.

The CPM leader noted that customers who fall under the BPL (below poverty line) category will not be affected by the increase.

‘The water authority owes a sizable sum of money. It hasn’t been able to give workers benefits for surrender leave. The water authority is due to receive arrears of Rs. 2,391.89 crore’ said Jayarajan.

The KWA has not paid the Kerala State Electricity Board Rs. 1,139.64, he continued (KSEB). ‘This little increase can aid in the water authority’s debt repayment.’