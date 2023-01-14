UK denounces Iran’s ‘barbaric’ act of executing British-Iranian national

A British-Iranian man who had previously served as Iran’s deputy defence minister was executed on Saturday, according to Iran’s judiciary, defying requests from London for his release after he was given the death penalty for espionage against the United Kingdom.

The execution was condemned by Britain, which had characterised the case against Alireza Akbari as being politically motivated and warned that it would not go unopposed.

The act was ‘a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,’ according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.