Record jackpot-winning ticket of at least $1.35 billion, the second-largest in US, sold in the northern state of Maine

The second-largest jackpot-winning ticket in American history, at least $1.35 billion, was won with a record jackpot-winning ticket that was purchased in the northern state of Maine.

According to a Reuters story, the winning ticket for the $1 billion prize cost just $2 and had all six numbers correct. It was offered for sale in Lebanon, Maine’s Hometown Gas & Grill convenience store.

The winning numbers, according to Reuters, were 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61. 14 was the power ball.

The second-tier reward of $1 million was won by 14 additional tickets that had all five correct numbers.

The unnamed ticket holder can choose between receiving an annual payment for 30 years or a lump-sum payment of $723,5 million.

Al-Jazeera reports that the winner overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, to claim the jackpot that even after three months had remained unclaimed.

Reportedly, this is Maine’s first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.