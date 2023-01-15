Under new scheme, Delhi Municipal Corporation given Rs 55 crore in property tax

Under the one-time amnesty scheme introduced in October 2022, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received property tax in the amount of Rs. 55.37 crore.

The earlier introduced property tax amnesty schemes don’t compare to the SAMRIDDHI programme.

Property owners of authorised and regularised colonies may settle all property tax-related debts under this scheme by paying residential property taxes for the past five years as well as the current year.

To date, 29,954 people have benefited from this scheme and resolved property tax-related cases, four of which were those that were still pending in court. According to the MCD, property tax totaling Rs 55.37 crore has been collected so far under the programme as of January 11.

The SAMRIDDHI scheme, which stands for Strengthening and Augmenting Municipal Revenue for Infrastructure Development in Delhi, went into effect on October 26 and will expire on March 31, 2023, barring any further extensions.