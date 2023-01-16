BYD unveils new all-electric sedan in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese multinational manufacturer BYD unveiled its new all-electric sedan named ‘Seal’ in the Indian markets. The new car was unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo.

The new sedan draws its power from BYD’s Blade Battery and uses the Cell to Body technology. These technologies integrates the battery into the vehicle. The sedan is offered in 2 battery pack options that power its electric motors. The 61.4 kWh battery pack can give a range of 550 km to the vehicle while the claimed range for the 82.5 kWh battery unit variant is up to 700 km. With the bigger battery pack, the BYD Seal can reach 0 to 100 kmph in mere 3.8 seconds.

The BYD Seal is 1,875 mm wide, 4,800 mm long, and 1,460 mm in height. The car features the ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language and has features like split headlamp design, full-width LED light bar at the rear, all-glass roof, four boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handles.