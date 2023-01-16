In Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, CM Bommai unveils 112-ft-tall bust of ‘Adiyogi Shiva’

A 112-foot bust of ‘Adiyogi Shiva’ was unveiled by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday in Chikkaballapur in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Health Minister K Sudhakar. CM Bommai expressed his joy over the Adiyogi statue in Karnataka, saying, ‘Adiyogi will inspire people for a very long time; I have also been to Coimbatore and if we just see Adiyogi for a few seconds, we realise a lot of things and experience deep states.’

The energetic beats of the popular Karnataka folk dance forms Kamsale and Dollu Kunitha captivated the audience during the unveiling. Theyyam, a fire dance performed as an act of worship by artists from Kerala, came next.

Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a special 14-minute video imaging show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi, was the next event after the unveiling. All visitors will now be able to receive the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam at the Sannidhi every evening as of today.

Today, Sadhguru blessed Yogeshwara Linga, a representation of the five chakras in the human system, which is situated close to Adiyogi. During the unveiling of Adiyogi, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev expressed the need for consecrated spaces, saying, ‘Creating powerful spaces for transformation and transcendence is to cater to those who long to rise—not for those who look up to something—(but for) those who intend to rise above the mundane and touch the magical aspect of life and its source.’