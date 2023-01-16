Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices from today

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of its cars across all models. The updated price will come into force from today, January 16. The automaker has increased the prices by an average 1.1% across its models. The price hike was announced due to rising input costs.

‘An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16th January, 2023,’ said Maruti Suzuki in a statement.

Also Read: Bangkok Open Tennis: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni wins title

Earlier other carmakers in the country such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have also announced plans to increase prices across their models starting this month.