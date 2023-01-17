BJP defeats AAP by one vote in Chandigarh mayor election

Anup Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party have (BJP) beaten Jasbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by one vote in the Tuesday election for Chandigarh mayor.

29 votes were cast, out of which Jasbir Singh Laddi received 14, while Anup Gupta received 15.

On Twitter, BJP Chandigarh congratulated the new mayor of the district.

Both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal voted no.

A total of 35 councillors make up the house, and the Chandigarh Member of Parliament is given one vote.

Six councillors from the Congress party and one from the Akali Dal did not participate in the vote.

The magic number would have been 19 if all council members had cast ballots.

AAP and the BJP were separated by just one vote in the election for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor last year as well.

The AAP has failed to win the mayor’s race for two consecutive terms despite consistently winning the majority of seats in municipal corporation elections.