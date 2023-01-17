Family members of late singer Lisa Marie Presley to hold a public service at her father Elvis Presley’s Graceland home

A memorial service for the late singer Lisa Marie Presley will be held in front of the public at her father Elvis Presley’s home in Graceland. Graceland will host the public memorial service on January 22. Lisa Marie’s family made the announcement through a spokesperson.

‘The support, wishes, and outpouring of affection for their beloved Lisa Marie have been greatly appreciated by Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla. On January 22 in Memphis, a public memorial service has been scheduled for 9:00 am on Graceland’s front lawn,’ according to a statement sent to PEOPLE by a spokesperson for the family.

Lisa Marie passed away on Thursday after being taken to a hospital in Los Angeles for what might have been a heart attack.

She was the daughter of legendary Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla. The 54-year-old singer would be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide a few years ago.