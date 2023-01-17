UK teachers to walk out in England and Wales on seven occasions in February and March in protest of their wages

Teachers in England and Wales will strike seven times in February and March, according to the National Education Union (NEU), in protest of their pay. There will be nationwide strikes on February 1, March 15 and 16. There are also other several regional dates.

The NEU, the largest education union in the UK, received support from about 300,000 teachers and support staff members in England and Wales. According to the BBC, the secretary of education has said that she will meet with union representatives later this week.

Head teachers are obligated to take ‘all reasonable means’ to keep schools open for as many children as possible throughout a strike, as recommended by the Department of Education.

After a referendum by the NAHT union fell short of the legally mandated 50 per cent turnout level, head teachers in England decided not to strike.

The union claims that due to supposed disruption brought on by postal strikes, a second ballot is being considered. However, due to the needed turnout in Wales, NAHT members there will engage in strike action.